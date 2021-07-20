Mohamed Sanu Peels Back Curtain On Release From Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Mohamed Sanu didn’t come cheap to the Patriots and unfortunately for New England, the steep investment wasn’t matched by positive results.

The Patriots sent a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Sanu in the lead-up to Week 8 of the 2019 campaign. Sanu appeared in eight games for New England that season, catching 26 passes for 207 yards with one touchdown catch.

With term on his deal, Sanu figured to play a role for the Patriots in 2020, especially when you consider the state of New England’s receiving corps last season, as well as Sanu’s relationship with Cam Newton. But after a brief stint on the physically unable to perform list last August, Sanu was released by the Patriots 10 days before Week 1.

During a recent appearance on the “DNP-CD Sports Podcast,” Sanu offered some details on his Foxboro exit.

“It was business,” Sanu said. “I mean, I wasn’t going to take a pay cut. I earn what I earn. I’m not gonna take a pay cut just ’cause of whatever y’all have going on. If you’re gonna release me, you’re gonna release me, which is cool. I’ll always bet on myself. I’m a hard-working guy and I know what I can do. So I’m gonna go ahead and show people who I am.”

Sanu signed with the 49ers just over two weeks after his Patriots released but was cut by San Francisco in early October. He proceeded to join the Lions practice squad and was added to Detroit’s 53-man roster in late November. Sanu ultimately played in seven games with the Lions, catching 16 passes for 178 yards with a TD.

The 31-year-old now is back with the Niners, with whom he signed in late March.