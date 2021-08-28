Red Sox Notes: Jonathan Araúz Was Hero Boston Shouldn’t Have Needed

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonathan Araúz wasn’t supposed to be the one to lead the Boston Red Sox to victory in Cleveland on Friday. He wasn’t even supposed to be in Ohio at all.

Araúz was a last-minute call-up by the Red Sox after the team learned Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19. With Christian Arroyo designated as a close contact, Boston had two holes on the roster — and that’s how Araúz and Yairo Muñoz ended up racing down I-90 in a desperate attempt to make it in time for first pitch.

So yeah, it was pretty cool when Araúz hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to put the Red Sox ahead of the Indians, 4-3 — right after working a full count when he struggled to lay down a bunt.

“It meant a ton,” Araúz said after the game through skills coordinator Rey Fuentes. “I’m very aware of what happened today and what happened to the team and where the team was at that moment. It’s my first home run of the year. The combination of the day, my first home run, put the team ahead late in the game, it was a huge home run for me. I know I’m not going to forget this home run.”

The 23-year-old got his chance in 16 earlier games with Boston this year, hitting just .207 with seven strikeouts and just one extra-base hit, a double. He came to life in the exact moment that the Red Sox needed someone, anyone to.

But it really shouldn’t have come down to that.