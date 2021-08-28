Red Sox Wrap: Jonathan Araúz Helps Power Boston By Indians In 4-3 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

It took eight innings, but the Boston Red Sox earned a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night at Progressive field thanks to some late-inning heroics from Jonathan Araúz.

Boston moved to 74-56 on the season with the victory, while the Indians fell to 62-63 in the loss.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Garrett Richards out of the bullpen worked quite well Friday for the Red Sox. He sat down the side in order with two strikeouts in a crucial eighth inning with his team up by one run.

Richards struggled as a starter, particularly after Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of sticky substances. He was demoted to the bullpen and truly has been able to use his slider — which is nasty, by the way — to its best ability. Richards was trusted in a high-leverage situation during a time the Red Sox can’t exactly rely on Matt Barnes. So it certainly was reassuring to see the right-hander keep the game in tact and keep the Indians off the base path with a quick inning after Boston took the lead in exciting fashion.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Araúz was the unlikely hero here. He was recalled from Triple-A Worcester earlier in the day after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo was deemed a close contact. Manager Alex Cora said Araúz and Yairo Muñoz were en route to Cleveland from Buffalo during his pregame media availability at 4:15 p.m. ET. so it truly was unclear whether the duo would make it in time for first pitch.

They did, though, and Araúz came up with the third hit — and biggest one — for the Red Sox after he wasn’t even expected to be with the team when he woke up Friday.