Bart Scott Still Lukewarm On Mac Jones, Believes Zach Wilson Is Better

Bart Scott still is kind of bearish on Mac Jones, but bullish on Zach Wilson.

Before the start of the regular season, Scott, a longtime Jets linebacker, offered a lukewarm take on Jones. Basically, Scott claimed that there isn’t much room for Jones to improve from what he was during his career at Alabama.

“When you get an Alabama player, you get a player that’s pro-ready, but a player that’s pretty much close to what he’s going to be, right?” Scott said. ” … In this league, defenses are going to break him down in about five games — about the time he plays Tampa — because they’re going to see what he can do and what he can’t do. I think it’s going to be a long season for Mac Jones.”

So, did Jones’ impressive debut last weekend for the New England Patriots change Scott’s mind?

“Listen, I can respect what (Jones) is all about,” Scott said during a recent interview with former Patriot and current NBC Sports Boston analyst Ted Johnson. “What I was trying to say is that, when you get a player from Alabama, he’s closer to his ceiling than almost any other player that comes from a different organization. Because he’s receiving some of the best coaching in all of college football. Nick Saban and his assistants to a tremendous job.

” … Mac Jones, I see a very efficient quarterback. I see a guy that understands the pre-snap recognition, understanding where the safety’s coming down. And he’s going to deliver the football. He’s going to allow his playmakers to make the plays. … When you look at (Wilson), he’s a guy that’s throwing guys open. He has a dynamic, explosive arm. He’s doing more of the heavy lifting. … I believe Mac Jones is more of a facilitator right now — which is a great thing.

Scott added: “I believe in Mac Jones, I just believe in (Wilson) a little bit better.”