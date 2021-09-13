Take a look:

Belichick: It was obviously a disappointing game. We just didn’t do enough. Just didn’t do enough to win. We had our chances, had our opportunities. But really all the way across the board, we’ve just got to do a better job. Really that’s about the story of it. There’s a lot of things that could have helped us. Just have to coach better, play better, execute better, play better situational football than we did today. Just missed too many opportunities to win.

Question: Can you just touch on the ball security? It seemed to be an issue today with four fumbles.

Belichick: Yeah, it’s not good enough. Got to take care of the ball better. Ball security, penalties, too many little missed things, situational football. Just all of it.

Question: Bill, what would you tell us about your impression of Mac Jones? Just the way he stepped up in the pocket, took a lot of hits and seemed to be very poised?

Belichick: I thought we all competed hard. We’ve just all got to do a better job. I mean, Mac competed hard. I thought we had a lot of guys competing hard. We’ve just got to perform better as a team.

Question: What are your thoughts on the defensive performance? Some issues early on, but particularly a number of plays from the linebacker corps like that play by Matt Judon that led to the interception in the fourth quarter.

Belichick: Look, there were some good things there, but in the end it just wasn’t enough. We didn’t play well enough in any phase of the game — offense, defense, special teams. We were enough to be competitive, enough to lose by a point, but it’s not enough to win. We’ve got to play better and coach better. We’ve just got to do a better job.