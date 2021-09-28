NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins acquired some new talent in the offseason to help out their bottom six, which inevitably means there will be some players left off the roster.

Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek and Erik Haula all joined the B’s this summer. We’ve predicted the trio will be scattered throughout the third and fourth lines, which means Trent Frederic and Chris Wagner could be the odd men out.

Wagner had a rough start to the 2020-21 NHL season on Boston’s fourth line, but the addition of Curtis Lazar appeared to help jumpstart the forward a bit. But with three veterans now in the mix, it’s created some competition for a spot on the opening night roster, and Wagner knows he’ll just need to continue to work hard.

“I’m never comfortable. I haven’t been comfortable in 10 years (in the league,)” Wagner told reporters after Monday’s training camp. “I just try to do the best I can, work as hard as anybody on the ice, be physical, forecheck, penalty kill, try to be an asset to help the team win.”

The season doesn’t start for the Bruins until Oct. 16, so the Bruins have plenty of time to finalize their roster, but it certainly will be interesting to see where the pieces fall.