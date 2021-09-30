Take Behind-The-Scenes Look At Julian Edelman’s Foxboro Return

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans were afforded the opportunity to reunite with an old friend this past Sunday.

Julian Edelman made his way back to Gillette Stadium to be honored at halftime of New England’s Week 3 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Edelman delivered a heartfelt address to those on hand in Foxboro, but not before sprinting down the sideline like he did for over a decade.

The Patriots on Wednesday released a behind-the-scenes look at Edelman’s special day, which included more words of appreciation from the retired wide receiver.

“I’ve been here for 12 years. It’s been my whole adult life and I’ve grown up here. It is home,” Edelman said. “Just being here and feeling the energy of the crowd and seeing old teammates, seeing old faces, seeing people that I’ve been around the last 12 years. This is home. It’s a special experience for me.”

Edelman’s longtime quarterback and close friend, Tom Brady, will one day have his own ceremony at Gillette Stadium. But when the future Hall of Fame quarterback returns to his old stomping grounds Sunday night, it will be all business.