Antonio Brown Admits Behavior Was ‘Immature’ Upon His Patriots Release

FOXBORO, Mass. — His comments might not pass the smell test, but Antonio Brown nevertheless said great things about Bill Belichick and the Patriots after Sunday night’s game at Gillette Stadium.

First: some context.

Brown played one game for the Patriots early in the 2019 season but was released a week later amid mounting legal issues. Upon his release, the star receiver publicly attacked New England owner Robert Kraft, along with just about everyone else in the NFL.

He then displayed erratic, and occasionally disturbing, behavior while his career hung in limbo. Brown eventually landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady.

That brings us to Sunday.

Hours before catching seven balls for 63 yards in a Bucs win, Brown shared a bizarre pregame hype video, which took aim at Belichick and the Patriots for what happened during his brief Foxboro tenure.

So, it was somewhat surprising to hear Brown during the postgame say being with the Patriots was the “best experience” of his life. In fact, it was downright unbelievable. Given the turmoil he experienced over those two weeks, Brown would have to be a masochist to have enjoyed that trainwreck.