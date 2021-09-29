Remembering That One Time Antonio Brown Played In Game For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady on Sunday finally will play together in Gillette Stadium. Of course, they’ll be doing so for the Buccaneers, rather than for the Patriots.

Sunday’s game between New England and Tampa Bay is headlined by the returns of Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Foxboro, Mass. However, it kinda-sorta will be a homecoming for Brown, as well.

The star receiver forced his way out of Pittsburgh in spectacular fashion after the 2018 season, and months later somehow one-upped himself for the then-Oakland Raiders, who cut Brown two days before their first game. A couple of days later, Brown landed in New England to, along with Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman, form a potentially dynamite receiving corps.

The next day? Brown was accused of rape. A bizarre, uncomfortable week at One Patriot Place ensued, but Brown nevertheless traveled to Miami the same weekend.

It was there, at Hard Rock Stadium, that Brown played his one and only game in a Patriots uniform. And he made an immediate impact.

On the second play of New England’s first drive, Brady hit Brown for an 18-yard gain. They connected two plays later for another 10 yards, then again two plays later for eight yards. The drive resulted in a Sony Michel touchdown run.

The Patriots offense was so-so the rest of the first quarter and much of the second, but Brady found Brown near the end of the first half for a spectacular 20-yard touchdown.