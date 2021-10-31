New Report Casts Doubt On Potential Brandin Cooks-Patriots Reunion

NESN Logo Sign In

Sorry, Patriots fans: It doesn’t sound like Brandin Cooks is headed for a New England return.

On Wednesday, Cooks fired a shot at the Houston Texans after they traded running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints. The angry tweet immediately prompted trade speculation, with Patriots fans begging for a reunion with Cooks, who played for New England in 2017.

But NFL Medias Ian Rapoport on Sunday threw cold water on the notion of a Cooks trade altogether, while still leaving the door slightly ajar.

Here’s an excerpt from his story published Sunday morning:

Teams have called about Cooks, and those likely increased after his dissatisfaction with the trading of good friend Mark Ingram. But the productive Cooks is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade. Don’t expect him to be available. (Nick) Caserio is always open to discussing a deal, but doesn’t sound like one for Cooks will happen.

Cooks, still just 28 years old, is off to a great start this season, hauling in 45 catches for 502 yards and a touchdown through seven games. He also would fit under the Patriots’ salary cap.

Perhaps a trade still could take place but, for now, one doesn’t appear likely.