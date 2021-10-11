NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were the beneficiaries of a ground-rule double call during Sunday’s Game 3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series at Fenway Park.

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier, who had the hit we’re referring to, called the play a “heart-breaker” due to the fact the Rays could have scored what would have been the game-leading run. Alex Cora and other members of the Red Sox, though, know while they may have benefitted, there isn’t much of a rebuttal to be had.

“I didn’t even ask. I was, like, automatic double,” Cora said after Boston’s 6-4 win in extra innings, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “There’s ground rule doubles, and there are automatic doubles, that’s what (Jon) Boog Sciambi taught me in TV, and I guess it was an automatic double, I don’t know. I didn’t even ask, I haven’t checked.”

The play in question took place as Kiermaier hit a deep drive off the right-field wall. It then deflected off Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe, and proceeded to bounce over the right-field fence and into Boston’s bullpen. Yandy Díaz, who was chugging around from first base, was forced to go back to third due to the ruling.

Make it make sense pic.twitter.com/QyLp3UTpdL — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 11, 2021

“He hit it pretty well, and I was actually going for the catch and happened to look up and the wall was right there,” Renfroe recollected, as seen on NESN. “It hit the top of the wall, ricocheted off the ground, hit me in the right hip and thankfully bounced over the fence.

“It would be the same as if you were going down the line, it hit your glove and bounced over — same thing,” Renfroe added.