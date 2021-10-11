Nick Pivetta Gets To Play Postseason Hero With Relief Gem For Red Sox In Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

No disrespect to Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree, but the Red Sox stole Nick Pivetta from the Phillies, and it paid off in the biggest way yet Sunday night.

Pivetta, whom Boston pilfered from the Phillies at the 2020 deadline, was absolutely brilliant, tossing four scoreless innings of relief to get the win in Boston’s miraculous 6-4, 13-inning win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Boston will get its first of two chances to clinch the series Monday night.

These sorts of games present all sorts of opportunities. Even games that go deep into the night and stretch way beyond nine innings offer a handful of chances for someone to step up and play the role of hero. In the end, it was Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez who sent a rowdy Fenway Park crowd home happy. But he never would have had that chance if it weren’t for Pivetta, who seized the opportunity to step up and help his ballclub.

With Alex Cora having worked through his nine-inning bullpen script, it was clear he’d need to lean on at least one starter. Chris Sale was in the bullpen, as was Eduardo Rodriguez. Cora, who has made a habit of using his starters in relief during the playoffs, let it be known this was a possibility.

“We were all in, and they know it,” Cora said. “We texted all the (starting pitchers), ‘Spikes on,’ and they know what that is. We might do it differently than other teams, but when you get to this stage, you take it day by day.”

Pivetta and the rest of the starters would have their spikes on and ready to pitch at a moment’s notice. For Pivetta, that moment came in the 10th inning, when he entered the game just three days after throwing 73 pitches out of the bullpen in Game 1.

The right-hander was fearless and went right after the Tampa Bay hitters. When it was all said and done, Pivetta went four scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out seven.