How Bruce Cassidy Feels After Earning 200th Career Win With Bruins

Cassidy got No. 200 on Tuesday

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had to work for it, but he earned his 200th victory with the franchise in Tuesday’s 3-2 comeback defeat of the Ottawa Senators.

He opened up about the milestone in speaking to Bruins reporter Eric Russo on Wednesday.

“It’s an honor,” Cassidy said, via a team-provided video. “It means I’ve been around a lot of good players obviously, when you’re able to do that and have consistency year in and year out. A big thank you to the leadership group which is now (Patrice Bergeron), (Brad Marchand) and a number of other guys that have helped me along the way … Now the focus is on getting to 201.”

Cassidy, who served as head coach of the Washington Capitals from 2002-2004, joined the Bruins in 2016. Throughout five complete seasons with the team, he never guided the Bruins to lower than a .652 winning percentage in the regular season. He was recognized with the league’s Coach of the Year award after the 2019-20 season.

He is the sixth Bruins’ coach to collect 200 wins with the club, joining Gerry Cheevers (204), Don Cherry (231), Milt Schmidt (245), Art Ross (387) and Claude Julien (419).

The 56-year-old will have the opportunity to go for No. 201 when the Bruins host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

