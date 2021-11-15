Julian Edelman Reacts To Ex-Teammate Jakobi Meyers Ending TD Drought

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite playing two seasons together in New England, Julian Edelman never saw Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown while both were in uniform.

Meyers was the victim of a record-breaking TD catch drought that nearly lasted 40 games. The third-year pro finally experienced the moment he’s been waiting for Sunday when he racked up a 12-yard touchdown grab late in the Patriots’ blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.

Patriots players, including those who were inactive for Week 10, were elated to see Meyers make a trip to paydirt. As was Edelman, who is confident the 2019 undrafted free agent won’t be a stranger to the end zone moving forward.

“First of many bubs @jkbmyrs5,” Edelman tweeted Sunday.

Kendrick Bourne effectively echoed Edelman’s sentiment after New England’s 45-7 triumph at Gillette Stadium. The first-year Patriot has a feeling Meyers is about to go on a touchdown streak.

Meyers will try to prove the pair right Thursday when the Patriots meet the Atlanta Falcons for a primetime tilt at Mercedes Benz Stadium.