Patriots’ Offense Has Been One Of NFL’s Best During Winning Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

Dominant defense has fueled the New England Patriots’ surge toward the top of the AFC standings.

But their offense hasn’t been too shabby, either.

In fact, some statistics, both conventional and advanced, suggest the Patriots have fielded the best offense in the NFL over the course of their current five-game winning streak.

Since kicking off that run with a 54-13 dismantling of the New York Jets in Week 7, New England leads the league in points scored (175), points per game (35.0) and point differential (plus-125; the second-place Indianapolis Colts are plus-56).

Sure, those marks were skewed by blowout wins over the Jets and Cleveland Browns (45-7), and by the fact the Patriots have scored three defensive touchdowns in their last four games. But their offense also grades out remarkably well on a per-play basis.

The Athletic’s Ben Baldwin tracks expected points added and success rate — stats that measure how a team improves or decreases its scoring chances and how it performs in relation to the first-down marker, respectively — at the analytics site rbsdm.com. Here’s where the Patriots rank in those metrics since Week 7:

EPA/play: first

Success rate: first

EPA per dropback: first

Dropback success rate: sixth

EPA per rush: third

Rush success rate: third