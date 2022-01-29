Here Are Bruins Options At Goalie Should Tuukka Rask Miss Time

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask is dealing with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

It’s unclear how much time the Bruins goalie will miss, and head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t rule Rask out of Boston’s game against the Dallas Stars on Sunday night.

The Bruins recalled Troy Grosenick from their taxi squad ahead of Friday’s eventual 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes, and Jeremy Swayman did not make his scheduled start for the Providence Bruins, which caused fans to raise some eyebrows.

The Bruins practice at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, so we likely will get more answers then. But should Rask miss some time, it certainly seems logical to recall Swayman from Providence. Though it’s worth noting the NHL transactions showed he has been recalled.

Swayman was the odd-man-out when Rask re-signed with the Bruins in January. He is waivers-exempt, so it made the most sense for the B’s to make that move. The young goalie certainly played well during his time with Boston, and has continued that trend in Providence.

Swayman made a nice tandem with Linus Ullmark, but the goaltending was good, not great, and hadn’t really stolen any games for the Bruins. They seemed to have found their groove in the weeks before Rask re-signed, and there’s no reason to think Swayman would decline should he get recalled to Boston.

Of course, Grosenick does present the Bruins another option, but they’d be wise to recall the goalie that has had success this year.