Josh Allen ‘Had No Idea What Was Going On’ During First Touchdown

It wasn’t the New England Patriots’ night in any way Saturday.

The Patriots hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills during the NFL’s wild-card weekend and were handed a lopsided 47-17 loss at the hands of their AFC East rivals. New England couldn’t slow the Bills down on either side of the ball and even allowed touchdowns on Buffalo’s first seven possessions.

Josh Allen set the tone early with an absolutely wild touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox on Buffalo’s first drive. Afterward, he came clean that he didn’t even mean to throw the TD strike.

“Honestly, I thought I threw the ball away,” Allen said during his postgame news conference. “He made an unbelievable play but I got hit and got up and I was going back to the huddle and I think it was third down. As I was going back to the huddle I was going off the field basically and everybody’s celebrating.

“I had no idea what was going on. I sat down and said, ‘What happened?’ Nobody could give me an explanation and I hadn’t seen the video on the screen yet. I was like, ‘Holy crap,’ I didn’t mean for that to happen. Dawson was in the right place at the right time and made an unbelievable play.”

Allen went on to finish the night 21-of-25 passing with 308 passing yards and an eye-popping five touchdown passes. The 25-year-old also scampered for 66 yards on the ground on just six carries. Knox ended up nabbing two touchdowns in the game with 89 receiving yards.

It was just one of those nights for the Patriots.