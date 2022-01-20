Nick Wright Offers ‘Theory’ On Tom Brady Retirement Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Maybe Tom Brady is just running out of things to do on the football field.

How else can one explain the retirement rumors surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback?

Brady still is performing at an elite level in his age-44 season, his second campaign with the Bucs after two decades with the New England Patriots. There’s really no reason to believe Tampa Bay’s current playoff run will leave the seven-time Super Bowl champion with an empty tank.

Yet, there’s been growing speculation in recent days that Brady could retire this offseason. And Nick Wright explained Wednesday on FS1’s “First Things First” that the rumblings might simply stem from not having anything left to accomplish between the lines.

“Here’s my theory on this: Because he had set an actual benchmark — ‘I want to play until I’m 45’ — and his play has not tailed off at all, and he’s months away from being 45, so why would these rumblings ever be out there?,” Wright said. “And here’s what I came up with: Even after winning the six Super Bowls, he had boxes to check. I do wonder if he’s now checked them all.”

"Tom Brady had set an actual benchmark ? play until 45. His play hasn't tailed off & he's months away from being 45, so why are these rumblings even out there? I wonder if he has now checked all of the boxes. If he leaves there's no memory of him ever being bad." ? @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/BBiACFYqAP — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 19, 2022

Brady could have rode off into the sunset after his final season with the Patriots in 2019, and few would have questioned his status as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. All he’s done since then is win another title with the Buccaneers while answering several questions along the way.