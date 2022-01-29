WNBA Rumors: Briann January Leaving CT Sun for Storm

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun reportedly have lost All-Defensive First Team selection Briann January to the Seattle Storm.

The unrestricted free agent appears to be headed to the Pacific Northwest once her and the four-time WNBA champions come to an agreement.

WNBA reporter Khristina Williams broke the news first, with the site Womens Basketball 24/7 citing sources as well.

SOURCES: The Seattle Storm and Briann January are expected to reach an agreement, sources tell @GrlsTlkSportsTV. — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) January 28, 2022

Sources also mentioned Sun guard Briann January is headed to the PNW to join the Storm #wnbafreeagency #wnbatwitter #wnba — WomensBasketball247 (@womensbball247) January 21, 2022

January will join fellow guard and WNBA legend Sue Bird, who has real chance to earn another title in what’s anticipated to be her last year before retirement — Especially with reports that Seattle extended the WNBA’s core designation to bring back three-time All-Star Jewell Lloyd. Lloyd can sign a one-year deal for the league’s supermax salary if she accepts it, or negotiate a long-term contract with the Storm of be traded.

Back in Connecticut, the loss will be felt.