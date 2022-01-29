WNBA Rumors: Briann January Leaving CT Sun for Storm

The Connecticut Sun reportedly have lost All-Defensive First Team selection Briann January to the Seattle Storm.
The unrestricted free agent appears to be headed to the Pacific Northwest once her and the four-time WNBA champions come to an agreement.
WNBA reporter Khristina Williams broke the news first, with the site Womens Basketball 24/7 citing sources as well.
January will join fellow guard and WNBA legend Sue Bird, who has real chance to earn another title in what’s anticipated to be her last year before retirement — Especially with reports that Seattle extended the WNBA’s core designation to bring back three-time All-Star Jewell Lloyd. Lloyd can sign a one-year deal for the league’s supermax salary if she accepts it, or negotiate a long-term contract with the Storm of be traded.
Back in Connecticut, the loss will be felt.
January came to the Sun from the Phoenix Mercury in a three-team trade that sent Courtney Williams to the dream. The Connecticut native fit in well with longtime teammate DeWanna Bonner both joining Connecticut in 2020. With fellow defensive powerhouse Alyssa Thomas, the trio led the Sun en route to the WNBA semifinals in the bubble.
In 2021, January stepped up in Thomas’ absence to help Connecticut to a WNBA-best regular season record and the No. 1 playoff seed.
The 11-year veteran averaged 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game in two seasons with the Sun.
Fortunately, Thomas should be fully back from her Achilles tear last January that kept her out last season, and they still have WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones (who reportedly re-signed with the Sun on Friday) and Most Improved Player Brionna Jones.
Not to mention, Connecticut also brought back Williams, so this thing just came full circle.