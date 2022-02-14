What’s Next For Patriots With 2021 NFL Season Now Officially Complete

The credits officially rolled on the 2021 NFL season Sunday night, with the Los Angeles Rams outlasting the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.
The offseason began weeks ago for the Patriots, who returned to the playoffs after a one-year absence but were eliminated in the wild-card round. Here’s what the weeks and months ahead have in store for New England:
NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-7)
After being scrapped last year for COVID-related reasons, the combine is returning to its traditional home in Indianapolis next month. The Patriots and the other 31 NFL teams will be there to scout and interview this year’s crop of NFL draft prospects. The groundwork for many trades, signings and contract extensions also is laid at the combine as hundreds of coaches, executives, scouts and agents hobnob at a few Indy hotspots.
Most teams will have their head coach and general manager address reporters during combine week. The Patriots typically are one of the few holdouts, so don’t expect to hear from Bill Belichick, but we’ll have our eye out for Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, who both left New England for the Las Vegas Raiders.
McDaniels, New England’s longtime offensive coordinator, took three others 2021 Patriots assistants with him to Vegas (assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo), leaving a number of notable vacancies on New England’s coaching staff. The Patriots began to fill that void last week by rehiring Joe Judge as an offensive assistant, but additional hires likely are forthcoming.
NFL free agency (opens March 16)
The NFL’s legal tampering period begins March 14. Two days later, teams can begin signing external free agents and finalizing trades.
The Patriots have nearly 20 players who are set to hit the open market, including several starters on defense and along the offensive line. The following New England players, listed alphabetically, are impending unrestricted free agents:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
RB Brandon Bolden
OT Trent Brown
LB Jamie Collins
DT Carl Davis
K Nick Folk
LB Dont’a Hightower
QB Brian Hoyer
CB J.C. Jackson
OL Ted Karras
ST Brandon King
S Devin McCourty
ST Matthew Slater
RB James White
Jackson, a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro this season, is a strong candidate for the franchise tag, as he’d likely be the best cornerback available — and paid accordingly — if he hits free agency.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski, fullback Jakob Johnson and tight end Troy Fumagalli all are restricted free agents. Meyers, the Patriots’ leading receiver this season, has said he “definitely” wants to re-sign.
Priorities for the Patriots as they assemble their 2022 roster should include adding youth and speed at the linebacker position, improving their cornerback depth, adding a top-end weapon for promising young quarterback Mac Jones and solidifying their offensive line with Brown’s and Karras’ futures uncertain. They also need to determine who their third-down back will be with White and Bolden both headed for free agency, and decide whether longtime captains McCourty, Hightower and Slater will be back for another season.
Offseason workouts (can start April 18)
Patriots players can reconvene at Gillette Stadium for workouts and meetings in mid-April. Full, on-field practices cannot begin until a month later.
The Patriots will hold organized team activities and minicamp in May and June before breaking for the summer. Training camp kicks off in late July.
Workouts and OTAs are voluntary for players. Minicamp and training camp are mandatory.
2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30)
The Patriots landed a banner class of impact rookies in the 2021 draft, headlined by Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Their draft needs this year will depend on which veterans they add/lose through free agency and trades, but linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver and offensive tackle currently are areas of concern for New England.
The Patriots currently own the 21st overall pick in the first round, plus second-, third-, fourth- and sixth-round selections.
2022 season (early September)
New England’s schedule for the upcoming season won’t be revealed until April or May, but we know which opponents it will be playing. The Patriots will play eight home games and nine road games in 2022:
HOME
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Indianapolis Colts
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
AWAY
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
