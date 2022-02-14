What’s Next For Patriots With 2021 NFL Season Now Officially Complete

NESN Logo Sign In

The credits officially rolled on the 2021 NFL season Sunday night, with the Los Angeles Rams outlasting the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.

The offseason began weeks ago for the Patriots, who returned to the playoffs after a one-year absence but were eliminated in the wild-card round. Here’s what the weeks and months ahead have in store for New England:

NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-7)

After being scrapped last year for COVID-related reasons, the combine is returning to its traditional home in Indianapolis next month. The Patriots and the other 31 NFL teams will be there to scout and interview this year’s crop of NFL draft prospects. The groundwork for many trades, signings and contract extensions also is laid at the combine as hundreds of coaches, executives, scouts and agents hobnob at a few Indy hotspots.

Most teams will have their head coach and general manager address reporters during combine week. The Patriots typically are one of the few holdouts, so don’t expect to hear from Bill Belichick, but we’ll have our eye out for Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, who both left New England for the Las Vegas Raiders.

McDaniels, New England’s longtime offensive coordinator, took three others 2021 Patriots assistants with him to Vegas (assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo), leaving a number of notable vacancies on New England’s coaching staff. The Patriots began to fill that void last week by rehiring Joe Judge as an offensive assistant, but additional hires likely are forthcoming.

NFL free agency (opens March 16)

The NFL’s legal tampering period begins March 14. Two days later, teams can begin signing external free agents and finalizing trades.

The Patriots have nearly 20 players who are set to hit the open market, including several starters on defense and along the offensive line. The following New England players, listed alphabetically, are impending unrestricted free agents: