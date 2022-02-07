Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. Made Right Choice In Avoiding Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr. both were connected to the Patriots at various points in 2021. But both players ultimately passed on New England, albeit in different ways.

Now, as they prepare to play in Super Bowl LVI, it’s fair to say that Beckham and Stafford made the right decisions for their NFL careers.

New England was floated as a possible landing spot for Stafford before the Detroit Lions traded the star quarterback to the Los Angeles Rams last January. Multiple reports indicated the Patriots indeed explored a potential trade for Stafford. However, before he was dealt, Stafford reportedly told the Lions that the Patriots were one team for which he was not willing to play.

Stafford all but confirmed the anti-Patriots rumors when he was introduced by the Rams, and a report after the trade happened suggested New England ultimately wasn’t surprised by his stance. The whole storyline was, and remains, confusing, but what’s clear is that Stafford and the Patriots never were meant to be.

And the 34-year-old likely has no regrets about that. Stafford enjoyed one of his best seasons, winning a career-high 12 games, amassing a personal-best 41 touchdown passes and throwing 4,886 yards, the third-most of his career. Stafford did lead the NFL with 17 interceptions.

Most importantly, Stafford, after rotting away in Detroit for 12 years, now is in a position to win his first Lombardi Trophy.

As for Beckham, he seemingly came far closer than Stafford to becoming a Patriot.