Patriots Offseason Blueprint: To-Do List As 2022 NFL Free Agency Begins

This offseason might not see the Patriots make as many headlines as they did last year, but New England still has work to do in free agency if it wants to be a true contender in 2022.

The Patriots currently have just under $5 million in salary cap space, per cap guru Miguel Benzan. There are a myriad of ways for New England to increase that number, but the Patriots nevertheless figure to be bargain shoppers in free agency this offseason. A recent report from Phil Perry of NBC Sports indicates New England will not pursue marquee players when free agency begins next Wednesday.

But that doesn’t mean the Patriots can’t use free agency to address some of their many needs. Regardless of what they do on the trade market and during the draft, the Patriots inevitably will sign new players in the very near future.

What should they do? Here’s a to-do list with NFL free agency set to begin in just over a week:

Get a slot receiver

Many want New England to add a flashy, elite receiver this offseason, but a case can be made that the Mac Jones-led offense instead should get an upgrade in the slot. Besides, players such as Davante Adams and Chris Godwin likely will be too expensive for the Patriots, and nobody feels good about Bill Belichick drafting wideouts.

Jakobi Meyers is a good player, but he’s not quick enough to provide what Julian Edelman did for so many years. Jones needs someone who can get open in a hurry on a consistent basis, and that really isn’t Meyers’ game. And, for whatever reason, New England clearly doesn’t believe in Gunner Olszewski’s abilities in the passing game. The Patriots reportedly are considering trading for Robby Anderson and moving on from Nelson Agholor, but the Carolina Panthers wideout is more of a boundary receiver than a typical slot.

So, who could be available? If the Patriots aren’t going to draft someone like Wan’Dale Robinson or John Metchie, they could use the discount aisle to find a slot receiver. Alex Erickson, 29, was very good in the slot for the Bengals in 2019 before becoming an afterthought in Cincinnati the next season. He caught only three balls for the Carolina Panthers last season despite being active for every game. If nothing else, Erickson might be worth taking a flier on and giving a chance to prove himself in training camp. Another intriguing free agent option is Arizona Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk, who can play outside as well as in the slot.