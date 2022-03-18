Gunner Olszewski Reportedly Leaving Patriots, Signing With Steelers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ All-Pro punt returner found a new home Friday.

Wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski is signing a two-year, $4.2 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots chose not to tender Olszewski as a restricted free agent. The lowest-level tender would have paid him $2.4 million for the upcoming season.

Olszewski joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Division-II Bemidji State in 2019. A college cornerback, he transitioned to wide receiver upon arriving in New England and made the Patriots’ 53-man roster as a rookie.

The 25-year-old made minimal offensive contributions over his three seasons in Foxboro (nine catches, 127 yards, one touchdown in 2019) but was an asset in the kicking game. A fan favorite for his playing style, which straddled the line between aggressive and reckless, he enjoyed one of the best seasons ever by an NFL punt returner in 2020, averaging a league-best 17.3 yards per return to earn first-team All-Pro honors.

Olszewski averaged 11.9 yards per punt return in 2021 — good for second in the NFL behind Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay — and also was the Patriots’ primary kick returner.