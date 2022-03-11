Patriots Mailbag: Answering Biggest Questions Ahead Of NFL Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Calvin Ridley suspended. Aaron Rodgers staying. Russell Wilson traded. Carson Wentz traded. Khalil Mack traded. And we’re still several days away from the start of free agency.

Let’s close out a wild week of NFL news by answering a few of your New England Patriots mailbag questions:

@Jalebsy

Thoughts on the Patriots signing Christian Kirk? I don?t hear his name connected to the Pats at all

I included Kirk in my rundown of potential Patriots wide receiver targets. He’s been a productive player for Arizona (77 catches, 982 yards, five touchdowns this season), boasted one of the NFL’s best catch rates in 2021 (74.8%), can play outside or in the slot and visited the Patriots before the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s also just 25 years old.

But with several of the top wideouts in this year’s free agent class either being franchise tagged (Davante Adams, Chris Godwin), re-signing with their current teams (Mike Williams) or recovering from major injuries (Odell Beckham Jr.), the price tags for second-tier players like Kirk are likely to be inflated. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Kirk has interest from multiple teams and could command a contract worth roughly $12 million per year.

There’s a good chance he winds up being too pricey for the Patriots’ liking. We’ll find out when the NFL’s legal tampering period opens next Monday, with free agency officially beginning two days later.

@TomEffinBradyx7

What type of contract do you expect ARob to get in FA?

The Patriots reportedly have done work on Allen Robinson ahead of free agency. To me, that says they believe there’s at least a chance he’ll be within their price range. The soon-to-be 29-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career (38-410-1 in 12 games), so his stock is lower than it was at this time last year, when the Chicago Bears locked him up with the franchise tag.

But the same factors I laid out with Kirk apply here. Despite his lackluster 2021, Robinson will be arguably the best veteran receiver on the market, with Amari Cooper challenging him for that title if and when the Dallas Cowboys release him. The best player in free agency can expect a big payday.