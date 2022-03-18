Why It’s Unfair To Compare Patriots, Raiders After Davante Adams Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

There are some Patriots fans right now who probably would swap Bill Belichick for Josh McDaniels and Davie Ziegler. Such is the envy generated by splashy free agent moves.

And while it’s impossible to not feel like New England is stagnating — perhaps even regressing — while its AFC rivals aggressively improve, it also is unfair to draw a straight line between the Raiders and the Patriots — despite the obvious connections. What McDaniels and Ziegler did this week in Las Vegas likely wouldn’t be replicated if the duo were in charge in New England. Using their offseason activity as an excuse to claim Belichick is holding the Patriots back is unfair to Belichick, who just won the PFWA’s Executive of the Year Award.

The Raiders, who, like the Patriots, went 10-7 last season and lost in the AFC wild-card round, undeniably are better than they were a couple of months ago. Vegas added superstar receiver Davante Adams, stud pass-rusher Chandler Jones, underrated corner Anthony Averett and stout defensive tackle Bilal Nichols. The Raiders also signed a pair of ex-Patriots in Brandon Bolden and Jakob Johnson.

At this point, you wouldn’t have to work too hard to craft an argument for Vegas being better than New England. And credit to Ziegler and McDaniels for swinging big.

But here’s the thing: The Raiders, specifically McDaniels and Ziegler, needed to make moves like that. The Denver Broncos just traded for Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best offenses in the NFL and have spent this offseason dramatically improving their defense. The Kansas City Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes.

If the Raiders want to compete in that AFC West with Derek Carr at quarterback, they must be aggressive in assembling a talented, competitive roster. Last season’s Raiders were a pleasant surprise, but nobody was confusing them for actual contenders.

Moreover, McDaniels, more than a decade removed from his disastrous tenure in Denver, might’ve wanted to send an early statement in an attempt to win over a jaded, transplanted fanbase. Ziegler might have similar motivations in his first real crack at this NFL general manager thing. There’s something to be said for justifying a hire.