ESPN NFL Mock Draft Projects Patriots Grab Potential ‘Steal’ In Round 1

Will the New England Patriots buck a longstanding trend in the 2022 NFL Draft?

ESPN’s Matt Miller on Tuesday released a seven-round NFL mock draft featuring predictions for 262 picks, including New England’s selection at No. 21 overall, and he projected the Patriots will choose a cornerback in the first round for the first time since 2010.

Miller’s prediction for the Patriots at No. 21: Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

Here’s what Miller wrote about the projected pick:

Booth could be the replacement for J.C. Jackson, and he could be the steal of the cornerback class here. Booth’s Clemson tape shows a tough technician who is quick, fluid and agile. He has also shown versatility in a diverse defensive scheme.

The Patriots have needs at wide receiver and linebacker, but Booth’s value and the importance of the position make him an easy pick.

Booth is the third cornerback to come off the board in Miller’s mock draft, behind LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. to the Houston Texans at No. 3 overall and Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to the New York Jets (via trade with the Carolina Panthers) at No. 6 overall.