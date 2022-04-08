How Mac Jones Followed Tom Brady’s Lead With Patriots Workouts

NESN Logo Sign In

Before his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady gathered a handful of his teammates for unofficial workouts at Tampa’s Berkeley Preparatory Academy.

This week, Mac Jones followed suit.

Greg Auman, who covers the Buccaneers for The Athletic, noted on Twitter that the throwing sessions featuring Jones and several New England Patriots pass-catchers also took place at Berkeley Prep.

“(T)aking a page out of Brady’s off-season playbook …” Auman tweeted.

Mac Jones and Patriots teammates at Berkeley Prep, taking a page out of Brady?s off-season playbook ? https://t.co/ySOTdVxy2B — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 8, 2022

It’s not clear why Jones and Co. chose Tampa as the site for their spring meetup, but they did have an in at this particular school: Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who took part in both sessions, is a Berkeley Prep alum.

Joining Jones and Agholor were Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, J.J. Taylor and newly acquired wideout DeVante Parker, who arrived in time for workout No. 2 after his trade from the Miami Dolphins was finalized Tuesday. There was no sign of receiver N’Keal Harry, whose days in New England likely are numbered following the Parker deal.