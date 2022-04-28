Odell Beckham Jr. To Bucs? Tom Brady-Related Tweet Sparks Speculation

NESN Logo Sign In

Maybe Odell Beckham Jr. just really liked ESPN’s “Man in the Arena” docuseries about Tom Brady.

Or maybe, just maybe, he’s angling to join Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The former seems more likely, but the latter scenario obviously is far juicier as the wide receiver remains a free agent this NFL offseason. And it’s a leap many on social media were willing to make early Thursday morning when Beckham tweeted his approval of the 10-part Brady special.

“Man in the Arena?. Just simply (fire emoji),” Beckham tweeted.

Man in the Arena?. Just simply ? — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 28, 2022

Immediately, replies start piling up wondering whether Beckham might sign with Tampa Bay, where Brady is returning for a 23rd NFL season after a brief “retirement.” After all, Brady just restructured his contract, giving the Bucs some extra salary cap space, so perhaps they’ll look into giving the quarterback another weapon as he prepares to enter his age-45 campaign.

Beckham’s free agency is difficult to read. Because while he’s extremely talented, he’s also coming off a torn ACL suffered in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the second such injury he’s suffered in less than two years. It’s unclear when exactly he’ll be ready to play and how explosive he’ll be upon returning. Beckham turns 30 in November.