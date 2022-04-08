Mac Jones Shares Video Of Workout With DeVante Parker, Other Patriots Receivers

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones isn’t particularly active on Instagram. Prior to Thursday night, the Patriots quarterback had posted only six things since being drafted by New England last offseason, and none of them were noteworthy.

But Thursday night’s post was a different story, with Jones sharing a video of this week’s Florida workouts with some of his Patriots teammates. The clip shows DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and running back J.J. Taylor all catching passes from Jones. Nelson Agholor, not seen in the video, also was present at the informal sessions.

Take a look:

It’s unclear whether any other Patriots offensive players, such as Damien Harris, Hunter Henry or Jonnu Smith, will join their teammates in Tampa. Last offseason, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham organized workouts in California that included Henry and Bourne, among others.

By the way: New England officially begins its offseason program in just over a week.