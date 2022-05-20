Colin Cowherd Offers Bold Take On Celtics-Heat Series Before Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Cowherd doubled down on his prediction for the Eastern Conference finals before Game 2, saying the Boston Celtics would defeat the Miami Heat despite losing Game 1 at FTX Arena.

Now, in wake of the Celtics dominating the Heat on Thursday night, Cowherd believes Miami might not win another game in the best-of-seven series.

“Unless Jimmy Butler wears a cape and is Superman, I don’t think Miami wins another game in this series. I don’t,” Cowherd said Friday on FS1. “So far, Butler has scored 70 points in the series. The rest of the (Heat) starters combined — two of them undrafted — have scored 74 points. Boston’s got better talent, better shot creators, far more elite defenders. At one point, the Celtics went on a 17-0 run in a playoff game on the road. That’s hard to do.”

The Celtics bounced back from their Game 1 loss — a defeat largely attributed to an awful third quarter — to convincingly beat the Heat 127-102 in Game 2. Miami started strong Thursday but quickly fizzled as Boston seized control of the contest and never looked back.

All told, the Celtics so far have looked like the better team. It’s still bold to predict they’ll rattle off three more wins without a single blemish, though. Miami entered the NBA playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference and still has plenty of firepower to at least make life difficult for Boston.

Just don’t tell that to Cowherd, who is all in on the C’s taking care of business to advance to the NBA Finals for a date with the Golden State Warriors.