What Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Loves About New Teammate Mac Jones

One of the Patriots’ new additions this offseason is already a big fan of second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

“I like Mac. I was at home watching him,” Malcolm Butler said, as tweeted by Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels on Tuesday. “He’s got great energy on and off the field. I like him. I like him.”

Butler went on to further explain what he likes about the rising star signal caller.

“His confidence. His swagger. I love that about him,” Butler said.

While he did not point to this moment specifically, Jones gained notoriety around the NFL at the Pro Bowl, where he displayed his personality as well as his ability.

Jones is jumping into a leadership role in his second season while Butler is making his return to the recently depleted New England secondary.