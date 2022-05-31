What Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Loves About New Teammate Mac Jones

'His confidence. His swagger. I love that about him.'

by

One of the Patriots’ new additions this offseason is already a big fan of second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

“I like Mac. I was at home watching him,” Malcolm Butler said, as tweeted by Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels on Tuesday. “He’s got great energy on and off the field. I like him. I like him.”

Butler went on to further explain what he likes about the rising star signal caller.

“His confidence. His swagger. I love that about him,” Butler said.

While he did not point to this moment specifically, Jones gained notoriety around the NFL at the Pro Bowl, where he displayed his personality as well as his ability.

Jones is jumping into a leadership role in his second season while Butler is making his return to the recently depleted New England secondary.

More NFL:

NFL Writer Has Puzzling Pick For Potential Patriots ‘Rookie Gem’
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry
Previous Article

NBA Finals Odds: Betting Prices To Win MVP Before Celtics-Warriors
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green
Next Article

Warriors’ Draymond Green Gives Praise To Celtics Star Before NBA Finals

Picked For You

Related