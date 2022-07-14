Five Takeaways From Bruins GM Don Sweeney’s Press Conference

Day 1 of NHL free agency was busy with teams signing players to long-term contracts and other teams trying to fill the holes those Johnny Gaudreau left behind.
The Boston Bruins made a few moves Wednesday including trading Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils for Pavel Zacha in a one-for-one swap.
There still are plenty of questions the Bruins must answer ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season, including the futures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney met with the media Wednesday after Boston’s moves became official. Here are five takeaways:
Still no movement on Bergeron, Krejci
Both Bergeron and Krejci have to decide if they want to return to the Bruins, and although Sweeney has seemed optimistic over the last few weeks about having them both in Black and Gold next season, neither one of them signed Wednesday.
“Nothing’s changed, there’s no update as of right now in terms of finalizing anything. As I referenced the other day, I think we’re in a really good place with Patrice, just the timing and working out the details of his contract and allowing him to declare he’s good to go. Could be any timeframe there,” Sweeney told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “Just working through some of the stuff, letting this day pass and again, he’s the only one who’s going to make that final announcement, because he’s the one with the final say. And David Krejci, we’ve had numerous discussions throughout the day. Going to try to continue to try to find some common ground there. Remains positive, but I just don’t have a clear-cut answer for you.”
Getting both of them back certainly would provide a boost to the team, but until all the I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed, we just have to remain patient.
Zacha’s role will depend on Bergeron, Krejci
Zacha is a center but played most of last season in New Jersey at wing. The 25-year-old had success there and amassed a career-best 36 points. The Bruins could use some help at both positions, but it sounds like Zacha’s role will be more defined once the B’s have a clearer picture on what Bergeron and Krejci decide to do.
“I suppose a little of it depends on Patrice and David both in that sense. He’s more than comfortable playing all three positions and being productive,” Sweeney told reporters of Zacha. “And again, we can always move other people around. I think he sees himself as a center and he’s excited to be joining the Boston Bruins. We’re excited to have him. Not really worried about the position, I think down the road he’s definably a center. I think that helps us if we’re able to find the term and agreement.”
Buyouts still on the table
The Bruins don’t have a ton of cap space to work with this offseason. There still is an option to buy out players, and Sweeney isn’t ruling anything out.
“It probably hasn’t changed for where we stand. But people know me well enough, I don’t rule things out because things can change as you go,” Sweeney told reporters. “But not at this point in time.”
While it sounds as if he’s leaning more toward not buying anyone out, anything can happen in the offseason.
Sweeney won’t be aggressive to sign forwards
With Brad Marchand likely out to begin the season and Boston needing help on the bottom six, it’s fair to wonder whether Sweeney would look around for some reinforcement at the forward position. There are a few options in Providence, but an established, NHL-ready player probably would be a better option given the obstacles the B’s face.
Sweeney, however, doesn’t want to be aggressive.
“No, we’re not being aggressive. We’ve got a little bit of view to the back end, given a couple of our injuries, if something presents itself there,” Sweeney told reporters. “Some teams have asked about some of our players, so we’re staying in talks in that regard, so we?re not aggressively in the marketplace at this point.”
And it sounds the same way with defenseman
Boston will be without Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy to start the season which takes away a big part of its blue line. Adding some D-men would help the Bruins for the first few months of the new season, but Sweeney was vague in his answer.
“Possibly. You know, you get into the season you just never know,” Sweeney told reporters. “You start with two injuries, who knows, you knock on wood you’re not going to have more, but it?s challenging.”
There still is plenty of time to add more pieces before the Bruins open their season on the road Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals, but time is ticking.