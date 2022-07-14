Five Takeaways From Bruins GM Don Sweeney’s Press Conference

NESN Logo Sign In

Day 1 of NHL free agency was busy with teams signing players to long-term contracts and other teams trying to fill the holes those Johnny Gaudreau left behind.

The Boston Bruins made a few moves Wednesday including trading Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils for Pavel Zacha in a one-for-one swap.

There still are plenty of questions the Bruins must answer ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season, including the futures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney met with the media Wednesday after Boston’s moves became official. Here are five takeaways:

Still no movement on Bergeron, Krejci

Both Bergeron and Krejci have to decide if they want to return to the Bruins, and although Sweeney has seemed optimistic over the last few weeks about having them both in Black and Gold next season, neither one of them signed Wednesday.

“Nothing’s changed, there’s no update as of right now in terms of finalizing anything. As I referenced the other day, I think we’re in a really good place with Patrice, just the timing and working out the details of his contract and allowing him to declare he’s good to go. Could be any timeframe there,” Sweeney told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “Just working through some of the stuff, letting this day pass and again, he’s the only one who’s going to make that final announcement, because he’s the one with the final say. And David Krejci, we’ve had numerous discussions throughout the day. Going to try to continue to try to find some common ground there. Remains positive, but I just don’t have a clear-cut answer for you.”

Getting both of them back certainly would provide a boost to the team, but until all the I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed, we just have to remain patient.