Patriots Announce 2022 Coaching Staff, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge Get Titles

There are a number of changes from New England’s 2021 staff, with the most glaring being the lack of an official offensive coordinator. Josh McDaniels left to take the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders, bringing former assistants Bo Hardegree, Mick Lombardi and Carmen Bricillo with him.

While the Patriots don’t have an official coordinator on either side of the ball, it is expected that Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick will continue to handle the play calling and game planning duties on defense. Bill Belichick has been coy about New England’s offensive play caller all offseason.