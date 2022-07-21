Patriots Announce 2022 Coaching Staff, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge Get Titles

After months of speculation, the New England Patriots have finally announced their 2022 coaching staff — dishing out new titles for a number of returning coaches.
Here?s an updated rundown of the coaching staff, per team press release:
Bill Belichick: Head Coach
Offense
Joe Judge: Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks
Matt Patricia: Senior Football Advisor/Offensive Line
Vinnie Sunseri: Running Backs
Troy Brown: Wide Receivers/Returners
Nick Caley: Tight Ends
Ross Douglas: Wide Receivers/NFL Coaching Fellowship
Billy Yates: Assistant Offensive Line
Tyler Hughes: Offensive Assistant
Evan Rothstein: Offensive Assistant
Defense
Demarcus Covington: Defensive Line
Jerod Mayo: Linebackers
Steve Belichick: Linebackers
Brian Belichick: Safeties
Mike Pellegrino: Cornerbacks
V’Angelo Bentley: NFL Coaching Fellowship/Defense
Special Teams
Cameron Achord: Special Teams Coordinator
Joe Houston: Special Teams Assistant
Other Personnel
Moses Cabers: Head Strength and Conditioning Coach
Deron Mayo: Strength and Conditioning Assistant
There are a number of changes from New England’s 2021 staff, with the most glaring being the lack of an official offensive coordinator. Josh McDaniels left to take the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders, bringing former assistants Bo Hardegree, Mick Lombardi and Carmen Bricillo with him.
While the Patriots don’t have an official coordinator on either side of the ball, it is expected that Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick will continue to handle the play calling and game planning duties on defense. Bill Belichick has been coy about New England’s offensive play caller all offseason.