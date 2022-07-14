Patriots Players Drop Comments On N’Keal Harry’s Bears Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

In a move that likely didn’t surprise a single person across the New England area, the Patriots have finally moved off N’Keal Harry.

Bill Belichick and company on Wednesday officially traded Harry to the Chicago Bears, who reportedly are sending a seventh-round draft pick back to Foxboro. The deal marks the end of a highly disappointing New England tenure for Harry, the first wide receiver drafted in the first round by the Patriots in the Belichick era.

Harry is excited to start fresh in the Windy City, as expressed by the Instagram photo he shared Wednesday. Several Patriots players made their way into the comment section of the post to show support for the fourth-year wide receiver and his new opportunity.

Jakobi Meyers: Go Crazy!!

Trent Brown: Turn up !!

Nelson Agholor: Yessir

J.J. Taylor: Get yours my brotha!

Jack Jones: Go light it up gang

Davon Godchaux: Do work bro

Daniel Ekuale: Ball out Uce

Carl Davis Jr.: Ball out bro

Harry will join a Bears team that boasts one of the league’s more exciting young quarterbacks in Justin Fields, but expectations in Chicago for the 2022 season are pretty low. The Bears currently have the fourth-longest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVII and their regular-season win total projection is set at 6.5.