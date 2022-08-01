How Reported Deshaun Watson Suspension Would Impact Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots benefited from facing teams without their best players in a handful of games during the 2021 NFL season. It seems the Patriots might start off the 2022 campaign on a similar foot.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly will be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former United States district judge Sue L. Robinson, who served as an independent arbitrator for Watson’s hearing, recommended the suspension after Watson faced allegations for more than 20 civil lawsuits.

The NFL now has three days to appeal the suspension. The NFL Players Association previously shared how it would not appeal the punishment and asked the same of the league.

Should the suspension be upheld, though, Watson would miss the Browns’ Week 6 game against the Patriots in Cleveland on Oct. 16. The Browns also would be without Watson the week prior in what could prove to be a crucial AFC showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition to the Patriots not having to face Watson head-to-head, New England also might benefit from Cleveland being without its starting signal-caller when it comes to the bigger picture — the AFC playoffs. The majority of the conference improved this offseason and the Patriots likely will need any help they can get in order to be one of seven playoff teams.

Fortunately for the Browns, they do have what’s thought to be a relatively easy start to the campaign, even if they be featuring backup Jacoby Brissett behind center.

The Browns start the season in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers then play the New York Jets (Week 2), Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 3) and Atlanta Falcons (Week 4) before closing the six-game stretch with the Chargers and Patriots. If a team is to be without its starting quarterback for a period of time, that’s about as favorable of a first four games as you can get.