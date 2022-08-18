Red Sox Have Three Players In MLB.com’s Latest Top 100 Prospects

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have a bright future ahead of them in terms of their prospects.

Triston Casas continues to be a force for the Worcester Red Sox while Marcelo Mayer is showing off his offensive skill in High-A Greenville.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has worked hard to rebuild Boston’s farm system and he’s done just that during his time with the organization.

MLB.com released its latest top 100 prospects Wednesday morning and it boasted three Red Sox farm players, including one in the top 10.

Mayer leads the way at No. 8, followed by Casas at 26 and Brayan Bello rounds out the group at 37.

Bello cruised through the minors this season before getting called up to the Red Sox due to a slew of injuries Boston faced. He’s currently on the injured list but is expected to return soon. Though Bello struggled a bit in his starts, he started to look more confident with his control and command in a long-relief role before hitting the IL.

Casas, who Red Sox fans are patiently waiting to see at Fenway Park, suffered a high ankle sprain earlier this season that caused him to miss significant time. He’s back in the WooSox lineup now and hit a walk-off single at Polar Park on Wednesday. It’s unclear just when Casas will be called up, but he’s certainly knocking on the door.