Alex Cora Confirms Return Of Red Sox Veteran Pitcher For Orioles Series

The Red Sox will be getting a veteran pitcher back for the first time in over a month as the Major League Baseball regular season nears its end.

Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters before the start of the Red Sox’s series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday that Nathan Eovaldi will make a start against the O’s, per the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. The Red Sox have listed him as a starter for the series finale at Fenway Park on Thursday. The right hander was placed on the injured list on Aug. 23 due to a right shoulder inflammation, and his last start came against the New York Yankees on Aug. 12.

Eovaldi has been preparing for his return in bullpen sessions, and Cora added he plans on starting the 32-year-old for two games at Fenway Park before the season concludes.

The Red Sox have been eliminated from postseason contention after a loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday, but Eovaldi is in the final year of his contract, so it’s possible Boston management want one final look at the veteran.

He won’t be the only veteran to get a chance to close out the season, as Cora said Sunday Eric Hosmer would return before the season ends, and Trevor Story hopes to make a return from the injured list, as well.

Conor Seabold will take the mound for the Red Sox on Monday, and it could be his last before he is recalled to Triple-A Worcester to make room for Eovaldi. You can watch the game using NESN 360, along with an hour of pregame coverage.