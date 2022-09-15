Bruins’ Brad Marchand Set To Skate For First Time Since Hip Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand will take a big step in his recovery Friday.

The Boston Bruins forward underwent double hip surgery in May and was given a six-month timeline to return to action. Losing Marchand for any amount of time certainly is a big blow for the Bruins, who will start the season without Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, as well, but we now have a rough estimate of just when Marchand will return.

Speaking to reporters at the Bruins Foundation golf tournament, Marchand told reporters he will skate for the first time since his surgery Friday and admitted it will take a little bit to get back into the swing of things.

“I’ve never not skated for four months,” Marchand said, per the Bruins. “It’s gonna take a little bit to get back. It’s gonna be like learning how to skate again, so it’s gonna be really light for the first little bit. Hopefully progress each week, and hopefully get back feeling good.”

Marchand is hoping for a return in late November.

“I think it’s around there, the end of the month, the last few days of November is kind of the target date,” Marchand said. “It’s about six months, around there.”

Replacing Marchand will be no easy task. He’s confident the team will have a good start but knows it won’t be a walk in the park due to injuries and the Atlantic Division getting tougher in the offseason.