Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Aggressively Denies Jimmy Garoppolo Report

Multiple reports have linked Jimmy Garoppolo to the Commanders. This appears to be news to Ron Rivera.

The Washington head coach spoke after a poor 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and was asked to address a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that said the Commanders and Colts were interested in trading for the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported a deal with Washington would have included multiple first round picks. However, Garoppolo’s offseason shoulder surgery would halt any trade talks. The Commanders would trade two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick to Indianapolis for Carson Wentz.

“That was a bull crap report, okay, so that everyone understands that.” Rivera told reporters, per video from WUSA9’s Darren M. Haynes. “I didn’t talk to anybody about that. I’m not sure where all that came from. I’m disappointed that came out like that, especially in today’s game, I really am. Because I didn’t talk to anybody about Jimmy Garoppolo. The timing is what really upsets me.”

Despite another poor outing from Wentz, Rivera also denied any consideration to 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell, per 7News DC’s Scott Abraham. Wentz completed 25-of-43 passes for 211 yards. The seven-year quarterback also rushed for 22 yards and fumbled twice, losing one. The Week 3 game against the Eagles marked the second time Wentz was sacked eight times in a game — the other time came when he was with Philadelphia in a game against Washington, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The 49ers are likely glad they kept Garoppolo as Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. The Commanders will travel to play San Francisco in Week 16.