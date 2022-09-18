Kendrick Bourne Takes Encouraging Steps In Patriots’ Week 2 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

PITTSBURGH — Sunday brought returns to the win column for the New England Patriots and to relative normalcy for Kendrick Bourne.

Exiled to the bottom of the depth chart in last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, Bourne’s role in Week 2 was much more similar to the one he played in his first season with New England. He played roughly 20 offensive snaps — up from a measly two against Miami — and delivered a couple of chain-moving receptions in a 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

“It was good, man,” a smiling Bourne said after the game. “Anything I can do to help my team win. Just making the plays that I’m in. I just hate that it looks like it’s about me. It’s not about me; it’s about the team. I appreciate the coaches getting me involved. Even last week, it was just a situation that happened. It wasn’t no big deal, the way it looks. I’m just glad that I could help the team and put us in a position to help win.”

In Week 1, Bourne didn’t see the field on offense until late in the fourth quarter. He saw action on New England’s opening drive Sunday and rotated in throughout the game.

The Patriots deemphasized the two-tight end formations they featured against the Dolphins and leaned heavily on three- and four-receiver sets in Pittsburgh, with all five of their active wideouts (Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Bourne) seeing substantial offensive playing time.

Bourne played the fewest snaps of any of those wideouts and finished with just two catches for 16 yards, but his performance was an encouraging step in the right direction. Both of his receptions went for first downs. He also was open on another throw that Mac Jones sailed high and had a fourth-quarter first down wiped out by a holding penalty.

“I’m just honored, man,” Bourne said. “I appreciate it. I’m just playing my role, really, excelling in my role, and that’s just whatever I’ve got to do. I’m that kind of player. Just appreciating what I’ve got to do and appreciate being on the team. That’s the biggest thing. I’m just glad to be here, and whatever I’ve got to do is literally what I’m going to do. I was more involved this week, and it was good. I’m just glad I could make the plays that came.”