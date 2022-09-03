Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineups: Brayan Bello Searching For First Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Brayan Bello will look to keep the wins coming for the Red Sox when he starts for Boston on Saturday against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

The right-hander has yet to win a Major League Baseball game since his recall from Triple-A Worcester but has shown improvement and has flashed his potential time and time again. It’s likely the Red Sox will want to get at least five innings from Bello considering the bullpen tossed six combined innings in Friday’s win after Nick Pivetta left with a calf injury.

Manager Alex Cora is keeping the lineup the same for Saturday’s contest save for Reese McGuire taking over the catching duties.

You can watch Saturday’s game between the Red Sox and Rangers with NESN 360. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the full Red Sox vs. Rangers lineups below.

BOSTON RED SOX (65-68)

Tommy Pham, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Trevor Story, 2B

Christian Arroyo, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Kiké Hernández, CF

Brayan Bello, RHP (0-4, 7.27 ERA)