Tom Brady Rumors: New, Important Detail About QB’s Bahamas Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

Multiple reports indicated that Tom Brady spent a good chunk of his 11-day training camp break in The Bahamas with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Well, that might only be half-true.

According to Page Six, citing a source, Brady was in The Bahamas when he spent nearly two weeks away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. However, the star quarterback reportedly was only accompanied by his children and not Bündchen. In fact, the celebrity power couple reportedly spent most of the summer living separately.

“Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart,” an anonymous source told Page Six’s Emily Smith.

The source also refuted another report that was delivered during the fast-paced Brady-Bündchen news cycle shortly before the start of the 2022 NFL season.

“There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her,” the source told Page Six. “Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.?

Brady, of course, is in football mode at present. His next challenge will be a Week 4 matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, a game that already has been impacted by Hurricane Ian.