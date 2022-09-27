Two Teams Were ‘Most Notable’ Offseason Landing Spots For Jimmy Garoppolo

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite a poor performance in Week 3, the 49ers are likely glad they have Jimmy Garoppolo in their building after nearly trading away the quarterback in the offseason.

San Francisco spent the offseason with the approach of Trey Lance as the team’s starter. The second-year quarterback, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, thus elevating Garoppolo back as the team’s starter.

However, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, several quarterback needy teams were reportedly interested in trading for the nine-year signal caller in the offseason. The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts were named as the “most notable” suitors. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported a deal was nearly in place for San Francisco to send Garoppolo to Washington.

The deal reportedly would have involved multiple draft picks, but Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery nixed any potential deal. The Commanders would make a deal with the Colts for Carson Wentz in exchange for two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick.

Washington coach Ron Rivera has denied the validity of the report when asked about it after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

As for the 49ers, they’ll have to figure out how to deal with the loss of left tackle Trent Williams, who Kyle Shanahan said will miss four-to-six weeks due to a high ankle sprain. Garoppolo will hope for a rebound performance at Levi’s Stadium when San Francisco takes on the Los Angeles Rams.