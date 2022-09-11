Belichick Temp Check: Everything Somber Patriots Coach Said After Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Bill Belichick took unprecedented measures in hopes of helping the Patriots earn a Week 1 victory against the Dolphins. He flew his team to Southern Florida five days before the season-opening matchup, giving his players an opportunity to acclimate to Miami’s ultra-humid climate. Belichick clearly cared a lot about starting the season off with a win.

But it was all for naught. In the end, the Patriots looked like the late-2021 Patriots — in all the worst ways — and suffered a 20-7 defeat to a team that now has won four straight against them. Belichick now is 0-4 against the still-average Tua Tagovailoa.

Oh, and Mac Jones suffered a back injury to boot.

And Belichick sounded like he was carrying the weight of all those issues during his post-game news conference. For just under four minutes, the Patriots head coach quietly responded to questions while giving mostly short answers.

Here’s a transcript:

(Note: We’re paraphrasing questions.)