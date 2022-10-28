Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines, Pairings

Boston will be without Brad Marchand and David Krejci

by

3 hours ago

Brad Marchand, who had offseason hip surgery, showed no signs of rust in his season debut Thursday night, scoring two goals and adding an assist as the Boston Bruins coasted to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

The B’s will be without Marchand for Friday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, though, as they ease the veteran winger back into action. And an injury to center David Krejci — sustained on a high stick from Michael Rasmussen that resulted in a two-game suspension for the Red Wings forward — will further stack the deck against Boston in its second game of a back-to-back.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Friday that Marchand is feeling “great” after Thursday’s debut. Krejci, meanwhile, is considered “day to day,” with more information expected Saturday.

The Bruins recalled forward Jakub Lauko from Providence before Friday’s game. He and A.J. Greer will slide into Boston’s lineup with Marchand and Krejci sidelined. Craig Smith will move up to the top line in place of Marchand, with Pavel Zacha centering the second line in Krejci’s absence.

Montgomery also revealed Friday that Anton Stralman will draw into the lineup on the back end, replacing Jakub Zboril. Linus Ullmark will be between the pipes for Boston after Jeremy Swayman bounced back with a strong performance Thursday night.

Friday’s puck drop from Nationwide Arena in Columbus is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all of the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage.

NESN 360 in-article asset

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for the Bruins vs. Blue Jackets.

BOSTON BRUINS (7-1-0)
Jake DeBrusk — Patrice Bergeron — Craig Smith
Taylor Hall — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic — Charlie Coyle — A.J. Greer
Nick Foligno — Tomas Nosek — Jakub Lauko

Hampus Lindholm — Matt Grzelcyk
Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton
Anton Stralman — Brandon Carlo

Linus Ullmark

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (3-5-0)
Johnny Gaudreau — Jack Roslovic — Patrik Laine
Gustav Nyquist — Boone Jenner — Kent Johnson
Yegor Chynakov — Cole Sillinger — Jakub Voracek
Eric Robinson — Sean Kuraly — Liam Foudy

Zach Werenski — Andrew Peeke
Vladislav Gavrikov — David Jiricek
Gavin Bayreuther — Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Presented by Berkshire Bank. The official Bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins Coverage.

More Bruins:

Johnny Gaudreau, Blue Jackets Welcome Bruins To Columbus
Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne
Previous Article

How Patriots Receiver Kendrick Bourne Responded To Trade Rumors
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
Next Article

Browns DE Myles Garrett Did Not Practice on Friday

Picked For You

Related