Bill Burr Had Relatable Reaction Amid ‘ManningCast’ After Mac Jones Pulled

Like so many Patriots fans attending Monday’s game at Gillette Stadium, Bill Burr also had seen enough of New England quarterback Mac Jones.

But the well-known Mass. native and comedian, who appeared on ESPN’s “ManningCast” during New England’s 33-14 defeat against the Chicago Bears, wasn’t sharing those sentiments because of Jones’ underwhelming play on the field. Instead, Burr had enough as it related to watching Jones walk the sideline after the quarterback was pulled following a third offensive series against the Chicago defense.

Jones was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe after going three-and-out twice with one interception in three possessions. The benching of the 2021 first-rounder, whether or not it was previously explained by Patriots coach Bill Belichick, prompted ESPN’s cameras to follow Jones on the sideline long after he was replaced. Burr’s comments, after all, came midway through the third quarter after Zappe played the final 12 minutes of the first half.

“I’m just glad I don’t have to make that decis — can they stop showing Sad Mac Jones on the sidelines?!” Burr exclaimed while speaking with Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN’s “ManningCast,” as shared by Awful Announcing on Twitter.

“We get it. He got taken out of the game, my God,” Burr added. “… At least he’s smart enough to keep his helmet on.”

Patriots fans did some shouting of their own in Jones’ direction. The Alabama product, who missed three games after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3, was booed by those at One Patriot Place with many in attendance rooting for Zappe to take over. Zappe initially stepped in and led a pair of scoring drives, though that frantic scene dissolved with the 2022 fourth-rounder having a poor second half. Either way, it certainly wasn’t an outcome that builds confidence in either quarterback.

All in all, Belichick’s reluctance to name a starting quarterback played out horribly on primetime Monday night with Patriots fans, including Burr, watching in frustration.