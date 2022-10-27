Could Patriots Recent Trade Partner Be Fit For Isaiah Wynn?

When the Los Angeles Rams needed a running back in the wake of injury last season, general manager Les Snead called Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots to acquire former first-round pick Sony Michel. It was a late-summer move that made too much sense for both sides, given that Michel was behind Damien Harris and New England had depth at the position while Los Angeles needed reinforcements.

Much of the same can be said now.

New England might not have the same amount of depth behind right tackle Isaiah Wynn, but the lack of consistent play from the 2018 first-rounder might have him falling down the depth chart. Wynn has been benched twice during the first six weeks and was inactive in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, though it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not it was related to a shoulder injury. Nevertheless, when on the field, Wynn has struggled mightily since moving from left tackle to right tackle this offseason. He’s committed a league-worst eight penalties, and now is staring down the NFL trade deadline as an impending free agent.

Enter the Rams.

The Rams, similar to last August, need something the Patriots have. Los Angeles sorely needs offensive line help. It’s fair to think the franchise’s pursuit of another Super Bowl relies on it, among other things. It’s why Belichick should make a call to Snead.

Shipping Wynn to Los Angeles would leave the Patriots a bit thinner at tackle, but the reality is the 26-year-old is venturing toward unplayable. New England’s Week 4 contest against the Green Bay Packers might be the only proof you need. Wynn was beat on a play which led to a Brian Hoyer hit and then concussion and was beat again on a fumble by fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, who replaced Hoyer and was making his NFL debut. Wynn’s pass-block grade on Pro Football Focus will make you think it’s a misprint.

Is that really the type of tackle the Patriots want out there with quarterback Mac Jones returning to health after missing three weeks with a high ankle sprain? New England’s right tackle depth, if the team was to trade Wynn, then would feature Marcus Cannon, who started in place of Wynn in Week 7 and was his replacement in Week 6, while Yodny Cajuste on Wednesday was designated to return off injured reserve. Mike Onwenu also has proven capable of playing tackle, but has impressed at guard, as well.