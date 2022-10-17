Mike Greenberg Asks Question About Tom Brady Going To Robert Kraft’s Wedding

Tom Brady uncharacteristically let his hair down leading up to a game day this past weekend.

Brady attended Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding in New York on Friday night, less than 48 hours before the Buccaneers took the field against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The celebration for the New England Patriots owner and his new bride proved to be the highlight of Brady’s weekend, as Tampa Bay was upset by Pittsburgh and dropped to 3-3 on the season in the process.

ESPN’s “Get Up” crew on Monday recapped the Bucs’ ugly Week 6 loss, which included another sideline meltdown from Brady. Within the segment, host Mike Greenberg floated a pair of hypotheticals.

“It’s as simple as this: Bill Belichick wasn’t at this wedding, by the way,” Greenberg said. “If Bill Belichick was his coach, would Brady have been there Friday night? And would Brady have even wanted to go five years ago?”

Greenberg’s first question probably can be answered with a clear “yes.” Two current Patriots players — David Andrews and Devin McCourty — and a pair of coaches — Jerod Mayo and Troy Brown — made the trip to lower Manhattan before New England beat up on the Browns in Cleveland. Belichick on Monday also revealed he originally planned to attend the wedding, so it wasn’t like the Patriots head coach totally disregarded Kraft’s invite like many probably thought.

Brady’s quick stop in the Big Apple all but surely had nothing to do with how the Bucs performed in Pittsburgh. The fact of the matter is, Tampa Bay — specifically the offense — hasn’t been playing very well all season long and it probably is fortunate to be .500 going into Week 7.