NFL Trade Deadline Sellers: Four Teams That Could Eye Fire Sale

There is a logjam of NFL teams within one win or loss of .500 as we near the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That parity has made it easier for fans and pundits to point out the teams that look capable of actually making noise in the playoffs and those that do not.

That could translate into an exciting race to the postseason, but it has also made it clear who should be buying, and who should already have their eyes set on 2023.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, meaning Week 8 in the league is the last chance for franchises to determine whether they want to buy or sell. We’ve highlighted four teams primed to sell off pieces before the deadline passes.

Carolina Panthers (+25000 to win Super Bowl; +13000 to win NFC on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Let’s start with an easy one, as the Panthers have already begun to sell off pieces. Christian McCaffrey is a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Robbie Anderson is with the Arizona Cardinals and Matt Rhule is, well … no longer an NFL coach. That likely won’t be the end of this fire sale, as the Panthers have reportedly already heard offers on edge rusher Brian Burns and have stockpiled individual pieces on the defensive side of the ball like Shaq Thompson, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn. It would be surprising to see Carolina pass up on moving away from at least one of those players.

Chicago Bears (+50000 to win Super Bowl; +20000 to win NFC)

Wait a minute: This is going to be easy if teams have already started selling pieces. The Bears traded away defensive end Robert Quinn following their biggest win of the season, signaling they may not be interested in winning as much as they are in building a competent roster for the future. Roquan Smith, Chicago’s top linebacker, has already made a trade request and would likely net the biggest return. He’s not the Bears’ only piece, however. David Montgomery is running well in a contract year and Eddie Jackson looks available as Chicago seems to have found a replacement on the back end in Jaquan Brisker. At 3-4, they could make a push, but they probably shouldn’t.

Denver Broncos (+10000 to win Super Bowl; +5000 to win AFC)

The Broncos were supposed to be contenders in the AFC. They are not. Russell Wilson continues to be weird, Nathaniel Hackett is kind of a buffoon and they’re 2-5. Broncos Country, let’s sell. Bradley Chubb may be the best player available, and he’s been caught up in trade rumors going back to last season. Jerry Jeudy has underperformed since arriving in the Mile High city, as has K.J. Hamler and Melvin Gordon is clearly unhappy with his usage. You couldn’t ask for a better stockpile of trade chips.

Las Vegas Raiders (+4000 to win Super Bowl; +2500 to win AFC)

Speaking of extremely talented AFC West teams who went all in last offseason but have underperformed and look primed to start thinking toward 2023, the Raiders look to be a lost cause this season.