Jack Jones Reveals Whether He Got In Trouble For Controversial Comment

Jack Jones might’ve landed on Ty Law and Peter King’s bleep-lists for what he said last Sunday night, but it sounds like the Patriots rookie avoided any reprimanding from his bosses.

Jones, who intercepted Aaron Rodgers in New England’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, made headlines after saying it’s “disrespectful” for opposing quarterbacks to throw out routes on him. The young cornerback’s comments drew the ire of King and Law — the latter of which told Jones to “shut up” — but were dismissed by Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who instead said he’s happy his Patriots teammate is playing well and with confidence.

McCourty also was asked whether Jones landed in the “principal’s office” for the remarks. He deflected the question and told reporters to ask Jones.

A reporter did just that moments later.

“No, not really,” Jones said, via MassLive’s Nick O’Malley. “I mean, I’m just gonna keep stacking them week-to-week. That’s all I can do, play my role, do my assignment and just play hard.”

McCourty added that Jones now must make sure teams don’t complete any out routes on him. Jones agreed.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said.